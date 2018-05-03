Naseeruddin Shah doubled up as umpire as well as player on Hope Aur Hum sets

Cricket enthusiast Naseeruddin Shah has put his knowledge about the sport in use in Sudip Bandopadhyay's Hope Aur Hum



Cricket enthusiast Naseeruddin Shah has put his knowledge about the sport in use in Sudip Bandopadhyay's Hope Aur Hum. Co-actor Kabir Sajid plays a fan of the game in the film. The veteran actor took it upon himself to coach the youngster in its techniques. The cast and crew would often play a couple of overs during breaks with Naseer doubling up as umpire as well as player. He had also hosted a TV show on cricket, Mid-Wicket Tales.

Hope Aur Hum is written and directed by Sudip Bandyopadhyay and co-produced by Divya Girish Shetty is set to release on 11th May 2018. The story is a reminiscent tale of a family in Mumbai whose lives are explored through an endearing cinematic journey. The plot revolves around the Srivastava family whose lives are affected by the senior most member of the family, Nagesh (Naseeruddin Shah) whose obsession with his traditional copying machine, called Mr. Soennecken, starts to take a toll on the relationship of the entire family. It's a simple story of human emotions explored through the intertwined lives of each family member. With the family revolting against Nagesh's old ways, the film tells the tale of the transition between the old and the new, explored through the ideas and idles of three different generations.

