Natalie Portman clueless about her return to Star Wars franchise

hollywood

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has weighed in on her returning to the galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Episode IX", saying she is yet to get the news if her character Padme Amidala will be back for the upcoming installment.

Fans of the cult sci-fi franchise are speculating that Portman's prequel character, which appeared in Star Wars: Episode I' The Phantom Menace and "Star Wars: Episode III ' Revenge of the Sith", could feature in the new film.

"Oh really? I don't know anything about that. I'm guessing that's not true because I don't know about it yet," Portman told Buzzfeed News. "Episode IX" will be released in cinemas on December 20, 2019.

