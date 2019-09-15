Natania's back with honey

It's hard to be a musician, and even harder to be a desi trying to make it the big wide music world in Los Angeles. But Colaba girl Natania Lalwani is hell bent on doing this right. In the last year, she sung and co-wrote the Spotify India Launch song, co wrote Akasa's Thug Ranjha that was ranked #7 of the hottest party songs of 2018, and has been working with artists like Jesse Mccartney, Gunnar Gehl, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi and Ash King. With all that and more, she is still finding time to release her own singles as well. We asked her a quick three questions about her latest earworm, Honey.

How did Honey come into being?

Honey is about someone I had a little crush on so it was super light and fun to write about, it's my first happy song in a while, I think I wrote it in like 45 minutes (laughs). So, I was super excited to put it out!

You seem to be multi-tasking. What else is brewing?

This year has been super exciting. Other than my artist songs, I've been getting to do a lot of versatile projects some like - the Amazon show Four More Shots, The Spotify Ad, the new Sachin Jigar song "Ruka Hoon" and just had a song in China release by Tia Lee that went to #3 on the charts!!

What is the future looking like?

I am so excited to release more songs from my artist project! I've been lucky enough to have been working with some great artists like Jesse Mccartney, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi etc, so I'm really stoked for all the new music to be out in the world soon!

