Natasha Suri goes on ketogenic diet for Bhanupriya Virgin

Natasha Suri

Actress Natasha Suri is currently completely off sugar and carbohydrates as she is following a ketogenic diet plan to fit her look for the film Bhanupriya Virgin. "When a person eats this way, it puts them into a state of ketosis, which means that they are burning fat instead of carbs for energy. I am now aiming to achieve a lean body type by following the keto diet for a few months. I hope to loose some inches and some curves and look lean and muscular," Natasha said in a statement.

She says it's a tad tough for her as she has a sweet tooth.

"Giving up on processed sugar is a challenge. However, it will really be beneficial for my health in the long run. We are what we eat. Primarily though, I am always more focused on overall wellness and good health than just be size conscious," she added.

The film Bhanupriya Virgin will also feature Urvashi Rautela.

