Nathan Lane cast in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels poster. Picture courtesy/Penny Dreadful on Showtime's Instagram account

Nathan Lane has joined Showtime's upcoming drama series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. According to EW, the actor will play Lewis Michener, a wise and ruthless LAPD veteran who is the partner-mentor of the central character, Detective Tiago Vega. Daniel Zovatto is attached to Vega. Described as a spiritual descendant of the original "Penny Dreadful," the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles.

When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. According to a press release, "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop.

This chapter is a bold new vision that will employ all new characters and storylines." John Logan, creator, writer, and executive producer of 2014's "Penny Dreadful", will return in the same roles for "City of Angels". The cast also includes Natalie Dormer, Jessica Garza and Jonathan Nieves. Production is expected to begin later this year.

