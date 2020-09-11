National Education Policy aims to remove marksheet pressure: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that school students should have a new curriculum, which is in sync with the new National Education Policy, by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

Noting that marksheet has become pressure sheet for students and prestige sheet¿ for families, the prime minister said the new policy aims to remove this pressure.

The NEP will reduce the syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience, he said.

Education for all is Narendra Modi government's mission: Amit Shah

The new curriculum framework will be developed and be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, he said addressing the School Education Conclave organised by the Ministry of Education.

The new curriculum will be a future-ready and scientific. It will have new skills to promote critical thinking, creativity, communication and curiosity, Modi said.

The prime minister noted that the Ministry of Education has received over 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on the implementation of NEP within a week through the MyGov portal.

Advocating teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue, the prime minister said language is just a mode of study and not a study in itself.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever