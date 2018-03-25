National Investigation Agency sentences Kerala ISIS operative to 7 yrs in jail

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court yesterday sentenced Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) recruiter Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid to seven years in prison in ISIS Kasaragod module case



Representational Pic

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court yesterday sentenced Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) recruiter Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid to seven years in prison in ISIS Kasaragod module case. The case relates to the activities of Kasaragod district's 14 people, who along with their families had exited India between May and July 2016 and joined the ISIS.

