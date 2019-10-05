National selector 'loses' sleep over Mumbai cricket

National selector and ex-India batsman Jatin Paranjape actually lost sleep over Mumbai cricket. In a positive way, that is.

Being a voter for the first time, thanks to the Justice Lodha Committee reforms, the erstwhile Mumbai batsman took a 3am flight from Bangalore to reach Mumbai to cast his vote. "I haven't slept, but this [election] was important too. I didn't want to give up on my right. I'll do anything for Mumbai cricket. So, I took the overnight flight to reach here. Now, I am on my way back to Bangalore where I am hoping to catch some action after 1pm," Paranjape told mid-day yesterday. Paranjape is in Bangalore to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MCA cancels nine votes

JUST 24 hours before MCA went to the polls, nine votes pertaining to Central and Western Railways, Services and Indian Universities were cancelled.

The MCA's electoral officer DN Chaudhari took the decision after MCA member Shripad Halbe objected on the basis of the new constitution.



Behroze Edulji (left), Shobha Pandit-Mundkur and Veena Thakkar at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Since Railways, Services and Universities are affiliated with the BCCI, the nine ordinary members of the MCA were relegated to associate members without any voting rights. A Railways officer, who was present for the MCA elections, said they will take it up with the MCA authorities at an appropriate time.

All the way from Pune!

Former India cricketer Shobha Pandit-Mundkur, 63, travelled from Pune to vote. She was accompanying her ex-India teammates Behroze Edulji (elder sister of CoA member Diana Edulji) and Veena Thakkar. "It is very important because each vote helps a good person to come in to the association," Pandit-Mundkur told mid-day.

Latecomers pay the price

IT is learnt around 15 voters missed their opportunity to vote as they were late by a few minutes. The voting closed at 11am. Rubina Rizvi, who represented Rizvi Sports Club, and Ashok Pradhan of Old Podarities Cricket Club were late by just two and four minutes respectively.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates