Naved Jafri excited to see dad Jagdeep on screen for the last time

Late actors Jagdeep and Om Puri's last film Omprakash Zindabad is set for release on December 18 in theatres under the banner of Panorama Studios as a tribute to both the actors. It is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. The film also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Bhardwaj, Seema Azmi, Abhay Joshi, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain.

Naved Jafri shared his excitement to see his dad Jagdeep on screen for the last time. He said, "Yes we are very excited as well as sad, I wish he was with us. He didn't work much in his last days so seeing him again on screen will put a smile on our faces. He always told us keep smiling no matter what the situation is. We are waiting eagerly to see the film."

The story of the film revolves around Chiraunji village in Uttar Pradesh and shows how lower caste daily wager Ram Bhajjan, who wants to earn more money, tries to misuse a government scheme and faces caste politics and corruption.

