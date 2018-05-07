Naveen Kasturia: Pitchers 2 has been indefinitely pushed

With his ambitious web show being put on backburner, Naveen Kasturia discusses his latest short film



Naveen Kasturia

Having received positive reviews for his performance in Bose: Dead/Alive, Naveen Kasturia was looking forward to his next outing on the web, Pitchers 2. The second season of the popular 2015 comedy, which was produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), was to stream later this year. However, the comedy's fate is uncertain at the moment.



Kasturia, who plays the protagonist Naveen Bansal on the show, admits the latest instalment is yet to go on floors. "Pitchers 2 will not be out this year for sure. It has been indefinitely pushed." As per sources, the second season, comprising five episodes, was scheduled to roll last November. Refusing to divulge details about what caused the delay, the actor says he is "looking forward to doing more interesting work on the web in the meantime."



He is content with the way his short film, Sone Bhi Do Yaaro, has shaped up. "It is about a guy who is sleep-deprived. His new roommate has a snoring problem The quirky storyline appealed to me." Kasturia, who will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Naseeruddin Shah in Hope Aur Hum, says that despite the glamour attached to films, it is the digital space that he enjoys most. "I don't think I'll ever give up the digital medium. It offers you creative freedom. Also, unlike films, these shows reach the audience quickly. For instance, my film Sulaimani Keeda took two-and-a-half years to hit screens."

