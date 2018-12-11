Naveen Patnaik: Election results show mood of the nation

national

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the results in five states clearly show the mood of the nation.

"I congratulate the Congress, the TRS and MNF for their electoral victory. This shows the mood of the nation," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the Centre's neglect of farmers was a key reason behind the BJP's defeat in the states which are predominantly agrarian.

"The central government has done very little for the farmers as regards minimum support price (MSP) and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations," said Patnaik.

