Navghar police arrests two burglars for stealing goods worth rupees two lakhs

The accused and his associate stole the parcel worth 2.15 lakhs of rupees and fled from the place. They were later arrested from Pune

Representational Picture

The Navghar police have arrested two persons for stealing goods worth rupees two lakhs. The accused stole the goods after their tempo was bumped by another tempo and that the tempo driver had no money to pay them the 2000 rupees for repair.



The arrested accused has been identified as Surykant Topde, 21 and Pawan Awade, 19 both are residents of Pune.



According to the Police sources, the victim Bramhdev Pal (whose parcel was stolen) was going to deliver an online shopping order from Bhiwandi to Lokhandwala Andheri. However, Topde and Awade were on their way to Mumbai to deliver an ice cream fridge from Pune.



An officer was quoted as saying, “When the vehicle was reaching the Mulund toll naka, Pal's tempo dashed Topde's tempo and later Topde came down and started abusing him.”



They even asked him to pay 2000 rupees for the repair of the damages and the scratches. But pal told them that he has only 200 rupees and he is unable to pay them 2000 rupees as the scratch was very minor and for that how can they charge him 2000 rupees.



While they were arguing the toll staff came and told them to take their vehicles on the other side of the toll and to sought out their and not to create unnecessary traffic for others.



Pal was under a lot of fear as Topde and his associate were abusing him like anything for that minor scratch. Later Pal came a little away from his tempo and made a call to his manager in Mumbai (Sakinaka) and was explaining him the matter. On the other side Topde and his associate were waiting for him to come but when they did not find him coming they opened the tempo’s shutter and stole the parcel worth 2.15 lakhs of rupees and fled from the place.



After sometime when Pal came and did not find the two of them he started his tempo and came to his office in Sakinaka. Upon opening the shutter of the tempo he found that the bags were missing. After which Pal along with his manager immediately left for Mulund toll naka and then visited the Navghar police station where the police registered the offence under section 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation.

“With the help of CCTV footage and tempo number we identified the accused and arrested them from Pune," said an officer.

