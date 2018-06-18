Navi Mumbai: 87-year-old keeps the hills and his family legacy alive

Retd Navi Mumbai professor trudges uphill every day to plant and water saplings to keep dad and uncle's legacy alive, sows 100 seed balls in Kharghar on Father's Day

T N Ganjoo has been planting saplings for the last one year

Keeping the legacy of his father and uncle alive, T N Ganjoo, 87, climbs hills in Kharghar every day, armed with 10 litres of water and the determination to see a wave of lush greens on the hillside. On Sunday, Ganjoo planted 100 seed balls on the hills to celebrate Father's Day.

Ganjoo, a retired professor, recently moved to Kharghar. He began going to the hills after he saw a woman carrying a big bag there. He asked her what she would do with its contents, and learnt that she would use it to plant on the hillside. Soon enough, he joined her too.

Back to childhood

This activity takes the Kashmir native back to his childhood, which was full of beautiful green mountains. He missed that greenery in the concrete environs of the city, and thus began planting trees on barren hills. "But today, I see how those beautiful places have become barren due to human activities," Ganjoo told mid-day.

"I have a habit of climbing hills since childhood, because of which I'm fit. For the past year, I carry 10 litres of water on my back and climb the hills, because I want to see them streaked green. My group and I have planted more than 500 saplings. We water them daily."

Spread the word

"So many people have joined us. I spread the word to everyone who I meet, especially youngsters. They need to understand the importance of greenery. The government authorities are not thinking about it, because of which next generation will end up facing so many problems. I think my act will encourage people to try to make a greener society."

