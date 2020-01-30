Navi Mumbai: Air force man's 10-year-old son falls through gap on boat, dies

A 10-year-old boy died after he fell on the engine shaft through a gap on the boat he was travelling in. The Nhava Sheva police have registered an FIR against the owner of the passenger that runs ferry services from JNPT jetty to Gateway of India.

He has been booked for alleged negligence and causing the death of the 10-year-old, a Times of India report read. The deceased Karandeep Singh, son of an Air Force sergeant, was travelling on the boat with his father Harvinder Singh, 35, and brother Arjundeep, 7, on January 25. After the boat navigated a distance of 2km, around 10.45am, Karandeep fell and got stuck in the engine shaft and sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to Bhauchha Dhakka on a speedboat and then to Ashwini Indian Navy Hospital at Colaba. However, he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The report said Harvinder is attached to an Air Force in JNPT's administrative building at Nhava Sheva and lives with his family in the JNPT township at Uran.

"We have registered an FIR against the boat owner and other concerned persons who have been booked under IPC sections 304A for causing death by negligence and 34 for furtherance of common intention," senior police inspector, Pramod Jadhav was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) gives permission to passenger boat operators for ferry services from JNPT jetty to Gateway of India and other places. The police will initiate an inquiry with MMB authorities to ascertain whose negligence caused the death.

In the report, Harvinder Singh said that the boat, which has a capacity of 60-70 passengers, is usually occupied by 25-30 passengers. "But on Saturday, it was crowd with around 80 passengers. Karandeep fell into an open engine duct near the stall and landed on the rotating engine shaft. My son has died due to negligence of the passenger boat's operator," he said.

