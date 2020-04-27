Navi Mumbai cops start 3 helplines for the elderly and pregnant women

The Navi Mumbai cops have emerged as the guardian angels for the locals. Right from donating provisions for poor to feeding migrants, now they have opened three helpline numbers for citizens, which can be contacted during medical emergencies.

With the lockdown in place, the entire transport system has come to a complete standstill. This has resulted in causing major issues to those who need to visit doctors for regular medical checkups or any other emergency.

"Due to this whole COVID-19 thing, people have started looking at each other in a suspicious manner whenever one talks about visiting a doctor. People aren't ready to help each other in case of emergency too. Our control room received a few calls, which led us to open these helpline numbers.

"There are several families, who don't own vehicles. There are several senior citizen couples who depend on autos, cabs for their doctor visits and other chores. We are just trying to help them through this initiative", a senior police official said.

"Anyone requiring a vehicle for medical emergencies especially pregnant women and senior citizens, who have no alternative arrangements, can call Navi Mumbai control room at 100, 27574928, 27561099. We have kept vehicles with driver reserved for the purpose" Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said via twitter.

Police stations have been asked to keep at least 10 autos in their constant touch and available in case they have to rush for help.

"We are working round the clock, and are coordinating with citizens so that they don't face any difficulty in lockdown," told a senior police officer.

"We have also directed the auto drivers that, if passengers can't afford to pay right away, they shouldn't ask for it. This service will pick up passengers from their home and drop them back too," he said.

Helpline numbers

100, 27574928, and 27561099

