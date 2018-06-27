Navi Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old businessman kills wife with iron rod over extra marital affair

According to the police, on the day of the incident, Gauda had a major fight with his wife Rekha Gauda, following which he hit her with an iron rod twice. She immediately collapsed at the spot and died.

After killing his wife over suspicion that she was having an extra marital affair, a 40-year-old businessman, Dharma Gauda, surrendered before the Koparkhairane police station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Soon after, the cops arrested him and registered an FIR in the matter.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, Gauda had a major fight with his wife Rekha Gauda, following which he hit her with an iron rod twice. She immediately collapsed at the spot and died. When Gauda realised that his wife was dead, he left home and informed a friend about the incident over phone. Thereafter, he went to the Koparkhairane police station and surrendered. Cops further said that the couple used to have frequent fights over the matter and the accused would beat her up.

When the incident took place, their 10-year-old son was in school and 4-year-old daughter was sleeping. On waking up, she found her mother in a pool of blood. Police sources said that the accused runs three bar-cum-restaurants in Navi Mumbai and also has a criminal background.

Speaking to mid-day, Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Gauda was suspicious about his wife having an extra marital affair. We arrested him after he surrendered. He will be produced in court on Wednesday. Further investigation into the matter is on."

