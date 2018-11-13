Navi Mumbai Crime: 62-year-old man beaten to death with own utensils in Koparkhairne

national

He was found lying on the floor, covered in blood when the Koparkhairane police reached the spot. The police are interrogating his son who was at home at the time of the incident

Representational picture

A senior citizen was brutally murdered in Koparkhairne on Monday afternoon. The police said some unknown people barged into his flat and beat him to death with the utensils in the house. He was found lying on the floor, covered in blood when the Koparkhairane police reached the spot. The police are interrogating his son who was at home at the time of the incident.

The victim, identified as Vijaykumar Darote, 62, had been living with his only son in a Koparkhairne high-rise for the past few years. On Monday afternoon, some unknown people came to Darote's house on the fifth floor of the building and when he opened the door, they pushed their way in and started beating him up with rods and utensils. When his son tried to intervene, they beat him up, too, and fled from the house.

ACP Pradeep Jadhav said, "We got a call from Darote's son who was present at the time of the brutal assault. He, too, is injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Darote had too many injuries because of which, he died by the time we brought him to the hospital. We are checking CCTV footage of the area and trying to find out the reason behind the murder. We have already started a search for the accused and will arrest them soon."

