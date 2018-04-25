Search

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in chemical factory at Belapur

Apr 25, 2018, 09:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The fire broke out in a chemical factory in Belapur and 12 fire tenders have been pressed into action

Belapur Fire
Fire at a chemical factory in Belapur. Image/Twitter_ANI

Recent reports revealed that a massive fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. While no casualties or loss of property has been reported, 12 fire tenders have been pressed into action. 

Earlier pictures show the entire factory being gutted by the massive fire. 

More updates awaited

