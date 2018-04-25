Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in chemical factory at Belapur

The fire broke out in a chemical factory in Belapur and 12 fire tenders have been pressed into action



Fire at a chemical factory in Belapur. Image/Twitter_ANI

Recent reports revealed that a massive fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. While no casualties or loss of property has been reported, 12 fire tenders have been pressed into action.

Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Belapur (Mumbai); 12 fire tenders at the spot. (earlier visuals) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/xhYNvyjaBx — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2018

Earlier pictures show the entire factory being gutted by the massive fire.

More updates awaited

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates