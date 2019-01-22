Navi Mumbai gets set to run for flamingoes

national

On World Wetland Day, environmental activists aim to create awareness about wetland conservation through the marathon

Every year,Ã‚Â thousandÃ‚Â of flamingoes flock to the wetlands of Mumbai during the winter

Have feet, will run - Navi Mumbai residents are all set to put on their running shoes on World Wetland Day (February 3) to create awareness about wetlands, mangroves and the visiting flamingoes. With the ever-increasing destruction of wetlands in Navi Mumbai, this run is being organised to educate people about the importance of conservation. The route for the run is marked around the mangroves and wetlands of Navi Mumbai.

The run aims to convey the message of these wetlands and mangroves reining in climate change and also inform people about the forest helpline number - 1926 -, an event organiser informed.

A member of the organising group Wandering Souls, Saurabh Agarwal said, "The run is a good way to connect with the youngsters and send across the message of preservation of wetlands and mangroves in a way that they can relate to. Marathons usually attract a lot of participants. We are expecting more than 1,000 youngsters to turn up."

"The mangroves around Palm Beach road have protected Navi Mumbai from floods even when Mumbai was drowning. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) wanted to destroy them to make way for construction. It is high time that people know of the conniving ways of these government bodies who are in sync with builders to destroy natural resources," Agarwal added. Environmental activists from Uran, Kharghar, Nerul and Airoli have been fighting against the authorities for years now to save our wetlands.

Sunil Agarwal, an activist fighting to save the wetlands in Nerul, said, "Wetlands are a critical part of our biodiversity. Many birds [including flamingoes] and mammals depend on them for breeding and feeding. They also improve the water quality." The marathon aims to encourage people to speak up against such destruction, said Shweta Samota, an author and the ambassador for next month's marathon.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates