Navi Mumbai: Man who strangled wife with dupatta, killed minor daughter in 2016 arrested

The Panvel city police arrested a 38-year-old truck driver on Wednesday for killing his 30-year-old wife and six-year-old daughter and dumping their bodies in two separate areas in Navi Mumbai, in 2016.

The accused was arrested from Goa, where he was working as a waiter and had changed his name, a report in Hindustan Times read. On June 13, 2016, the Panvel city police had found the body of a woman near JNPT-Kalamboli Road. The Uran police then found the body of a six-year-old girl near Gavhanphata along the highway, the next day.

“After we circulated the photos of the victims, there was a match in Jejuri where the woman’s mother had lodged a missing person’s case on June 22,” Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, was quoted as saying in the report.

The victims were identified as Sushma Nagargoje, 30, and her six-year-old daughter Priya. Police said the accused, Srimanth Anna Nagargoje, doubted his wife of having an extra-marital affair and often fought with her. The report said that on June 12, the accused told Sushma that he was taking her to her uncle's house in Pune. But he took his truck towards Navi Mumbai, instead. Their daughter, too, was travelling along.

The two got into an argument and he strangled Sushma with her dupatta and killed his daughter. Nagargoje then absconded and changed his name to Sherpal Yadav and began working as a waiter in a restaurant in Panaji.

