Navi Mumbai man's body brought home from the UAE

Jitendra Patil

Nine days after Jitendra's death in the UAE, his family was able to bring his body back home and perform the last rites on Friday night. The company where Jitendra Patil, 28, worked, arranged for his elder sister Swapna and her husband Parag Patil to travel to Ajman, UAE, and helped them with the formalities to bring the body back. Jitendra had allegedly jumped to his death. mid-day had reported this, 'My son did not jump: UAE govt must probe' (May 21).

'Still doubt it'

Parag said he and his wife flew to UAE on May 23 and the visa and travel expenses were borne by Jitendra's company. The company staff also helped complete the formalities with police and the hospital. "We learnt from them that Jitendra committed suicide from a building where his friend lived. He would often visit his friend's place and practice playing the piano there. On May 15, he visited him and practiced the piano. On the morning of the 16th he jumped to his death from the building. He sustained injuries to his neck and head that caused his death," Parag said. He added, "But we still doubt whether he jumped. I might go back to the UAE and get this investigated."

"Finally we could hold Jitendra's funeral and believe his soul will get mukti. We could also get his belongings from his room and office, which we will keep as his memory," said Swapna. She said his colleagues only praised his hard work and pleasant nature.

Job offer to brother

Parag added that Jitendra's company has cleared all his dues too, and paid them his two month's salary. He said they offered a job to his brother with good remuneration. Another brother-in-law of Jitendra, Santosh Patil, said that his parents were very poor and his elder brother's earnings are not sufficient for the family's financial needs. He said, "Our government should help the family financially." mid-day tried contacting Jitendra's office in UAE by email but received no reply.

