Navi Mumbai: NMMT bus rams into empty train at Sanpada, 3 hurt

Central railway officials said that the line is only used for trains going to the Sanpada workshop and not regular ones

A Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus collided with an empty local train at an unmanned level crossing gate near Sanpada on Saturday afternoon, injuring three persons. A planned road bridge at the site has been delayed by the local corporation.

The train was on its way to the car shed between Juinagar and Sanpada and the NMMT bus was crossing the level crossing gate. Despite alerting the bus driver, he did not halt on spotting the train, which led to the collision, a CR official said. Central Railway spokesperson said three people injured have been shifted to DY Patil Hospital. "X- Rays are being done. The patients are stable," CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said.

Local residents said that they have been insisting that the level crossing gate be manned, but the railways have not paid heed. Local railway officials said that the line is only used for trains going to the Sanpada workshop and not regular ones.

