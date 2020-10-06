Navi Mumbai resident booked for using casteist slur in video

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pexels

The Panvel rural police recently booked a man for recording and publicising a video allegedly mocking the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. In the video, the accused can also be heard using casteist slurs.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after Panvel-based advocate Amit Katarnaware received the 90-second video on a messaging app. Acting on Katarnaware's complaint the Panvel rural police registered a case.

In his complaint, Katarnaware told the cops that the accused identified himself as Om Yadav in the video. "We booked Yadav under various sections of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Protection of Civil Rights along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far," a police officer said.

"I will submit the evidence to the police so they can carry on further investigation and trace the man. The man is not known to me. I stepped forward to complain as a responsible citizen," advocate Katarnaware said.

