Navi Mumbai witnesses a surge in the number of children with viral fever

mumbai

Children are down with respiratory infections, jaundice and typhoid. Parents should take preventive measures for children like making home mosquito-proof, ensure adequate hydration and healthy eating

Representational picture of dengue vaccine

With the advent of monsoon and heavy rains, illness in children has also risen during the season, a doctor in Navi Mumbai said. During this time children are suddenly exposed to fluctuations in the temperature and humidity with a considerable number of germs that the body has to fight against. Experts are witnessing cases of viral fever, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and respiratory infections in children, and have also warned that even leptospirosis cases may come up. During monsoon, there is also a surge in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, Zika, chikungunya and dengue. Hence, experts suggest parents take care of children by making the house mosquito-proof, ensuring adequate hydration, giving them boiled water, and avoid eating street food. Mumbai may come under the grip of dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea.

Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar said, "I have witnessed a 30 per cent surge in the number of children suffering from viral fever in July, compared to the month of June. In order to prevent children from the viral fever, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, and other diseases, make sure that there is no stagnant water around the home which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Opt for a mosquito net or keep all doors and windows of your home closed in the evenings."

He added, "Give your children boiled water and help them stay well-hydrated by as it cleanses the system and flushes out toxins like germs and bacteria. Amp up your child's immunity by making him/her follow a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as it provides a lot of protective and nutritional value to the body. Avoid giving your child raw foods like salad which gets contaminated fast. Wash fruits and vegetables in clean water, and avoid feeding your child leftover food. Don’t give your children junk, spicy or sugary foods."

