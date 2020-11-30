Navi Mumbai: Woman falls off bridge, cops jump into creek to save her

A team of Navi Mumbai policemen jumped into Vashi creek on Sunday and saved the life of a woman who fell off a bridge, an official said.

After the Navi Mumbai control room was alerted about the incident, a team went into the creek on a boat owned by fisherman Mahesh Sutar and several of them jumped in as part of the rescue operation, said Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station.

"They managed to save the drowning woman, identified as Hiraben Katarmal (45), a resident of Ghatkopar, who lost balance and fell off the bridge while disposing of puja flowers into the creek. She was on her way to meet her daughter who lives in Vashi," he added.

