Navjot Singh Sidhu's bank accounts seized for nonpayment of taxes

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday seized two bank accounts of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for non-payment of taxes. While the former cricketer's tax dues stand at Rs 52 lakh, payments to be made were towards dress expenses (Rs. 28,38,405), tour and traveling expenses (Rs. 38,24,282), salary expense (Rs. 47,11,400) and petrol and diesel expenses (Rs. 17,80,358).

The IT department noted that Sidhu had failed to provide documentary evidence, such as bills or invoices in support of his claim during the course of assessment proceedings. Since the authenticity of the transactions could not be established, 30 percent of the total expenses were disallowed in order to prevent leakage of revenue.

'The assessee had gone in to appeal against the order on January 17 last year, but the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) or CIT (A) passed the order favouring the revenue and not provided any relief to the assessee, as he had failed to provide any documentary evidence in support of his claim,' an official statement noted.

