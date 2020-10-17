Navratri 2020: Surat students perform Garba wearing costumes made of PPE material

The nine-day Navratri festival begins on October 17 (Saturday). Ahead of the festival, a video of fashion designing students performing Garba wearing hand-painted costumes made of PPE material has gone viral. In the video, fashion designing students from Gujarat's Surat can be seen performing the traditional Garba dance.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. (15.10) pic.twitter.com/sKSYk7e3iy — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Interestingly, PPE overalls are worn by doctors and other healthcare workers who are leading the fight against the COVID-19 infection. The students in the video are seen covered from head to toe just like the ones that the doctors wear in hospitals. The USP of the PPE Garba dress is the unique traditional motifs on the full-length skirts.

While the Garba costumes for women look beautiful, the ones made for men also have colourful images of 'Dandiya Raas' imprinted on it. Another interesting feature is the sparkling mirror work on the dupatta. The 'Covid Garba Dress' is made of polypropylene fabric by the students themselves and is approved by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).

Talking about the PPE Garba dress IDT said, "Under the guidance of their faculty - Aarushi Upreti, the 1st year students of IDT INDIA, crafted a Covid Garba outfit using hand painting and mirror as embellishments and designed a two-layer fully protected couple dress on PPE Jumpsuits with masks and dandiya sticks."

In the 1-minute 32-seconds video clip, the students armed with face masks and dressed in COVID Garba dress can be seen playing Garba following the social distancing norms.

Talking about the uniquely designed PPE kit, Disha Patel, the student who designed the outfit, said, "The layering has been done in such a way that people can maintain social distancing while they perform Garba. These Garba outfits are very economical, provide full protection and are very comfortable to wear and dispose."

Netizens showered praises on the students and shared their views. One user said, "This is a sheer stupidity. Government has banned Garba then what is the use of this?" while another user wrote, "No one can stop Gujjus from doing Garba in Navratri ... Not even Corona.."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Hahahhaha... Gujarati manas.. well done.. proud Gujarati.. #garba2020 missing you.. — Soham Prajapati (@Soham_cid) October 16, 2020

Showing tribute to PPE kit makers who protected our corona warriors..!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Anish Desai (@anishhdesai) October 16, 2020

Gujarat never disappoints ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — mediocre gandhi (@mediocregandhi) October 16, 2020

Corona: thak gya hu vro indians ko hasate hasate pic.twitter.com/rvLKQP5BLt — Pro.Fool buddyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ColFool_) October 16, 2020

Designers ko chain hota kahn hai kisi cheez ka! Ab isse dekh aur influencer uth khade honge ðÂÂÂÂ¤¦ — Nick kumar (@nkkumar98) October 16, 2020

"Since this year government has banned gatherings, hence to add joy amidst the festive season, these covid Garba outfits will be gifted to Covid Care Volunteers of Civil Hospital, Surat. This initiative was taken to show gratitude to the artisans who have worked diligently to earn their living during this pandemic," Aarushi Upreti, faculty, IDT said.

(With inputs from ANI)

