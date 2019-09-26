Navratri Special: Grab these vibrant lehngas for the festive season

With Navratri around the corner its time to invest in these vibrant traditional Lehenga Choli to slay the festive look. Here's a list of a few stunning Lehenga Choli you can add to your Navratri list from Amazon store.

1. Epex Women's Khadi Cotton Kedias and Pants

This Special NAVRATRI Collection With Traditional Gujarati Folk Art Work on Selfmade Silhouettes KEDIA AND TULIP PANTS Made from Pure KHADI Material. The Sound Of KOD Is Going To Mesmerize you. The Hand Made Potli Latkans are Going to Make you feel Rich and Special. Pair it with Traditional Gujarati Ornaments Gives You Perfect & Eye catching look. Grab this Ethnic wear soon to Make your Navratri Function Special and Memorable. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 1439. Shop here

2. Jaipuri Item Women's Jaipuri Georgette Lehenga Choli

Lehenga Material Type 75-75 Gram Georgette, Lehenga Flair 3 Mtr, Art Silk Jaipuri Dupatta 2.25 Mtr, Blouse Running Same Lyk Lehenga Colour And Blouse Size 0.80cm, Full Gotta Patti work Lehenga. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 1375. Shop here

3. EthnicJunction Lehenga Choli

EthnicJunction Chaniya Choli for Navaratri is different from other lehenga cholis as it focuses on providing comfort and style. It is supposed to be worn by the women for long and sweaty dance evenings. So Navratri Ghagra Choli should not be heavy. They must have the light-weighted embellishments and decorations. Featuring Embroidered work lehenga choli in heavy Banglori Satin. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 1499. Shop here

4. Nilkanth Fashion Hub Navratri special lengha choli

Nilakanth Fashion Hub present Navratri Special women Lehenga choli. that special item for women for Navratri.Heavy Beautiful GOMTI embroidery with stylish colourful thread work on satin banglori silk lehenga inner silk. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 2899. Shop here

