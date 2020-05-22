Navrattan Group to bring eco-friendly change in India's construction sector

This is a time when pollution needs to be curbed and our environment requires some green solutions so as to safeguard our society. Keeping this in mind Navrattan Group of Companies speculates in making the world a better place to live in and leaving a better impression for future generations to come. They are continuously working on accomplishing this notion of making planet greener through their green innovations by offering low carbon, environment-friendly green cement solutions that can help build a better world around us.

Navrattan’s brand name is synonymous with Green technologies, and the group has been a pioneer and trend-setter in Green Crete technology under the guidance of its Chairman Himansh Verma. It is the first company in the world that owns the IPR of ‘Green Crete.’ Navrattan Green Cement Industries Private Limited a venture of Navrattan Group has developed and introduced innovative technology for stronger construction materials while being committed to environmental protection.

Himansh Verma says, “The populace has done a lot of damage to the earth and has exploited the resources accessible. Opting for green growth is the need of great importance, and NGCIPL is dedicated to this reason. The revolutionary Crete is created for the 'Cleaner and Greener' future.”

Himansh further added, The company will continue to deliver ground-breaking eco-friendly and ‘green’ solutions to improve the concept of cement manufacturing in India and the world and conserve land, air and water on which all sorts of life rely and formulate lasting solutions for ‘Greener & Cleaner and Better Tomorrow.’ The company is presently working on the four major products Navrattan Green Crete, Navrattan Kong Crete (high-performance Crete), wall care and white Crete and apart from this few other specialty segments will also be launched in the Indian Markets.

Moving ahead, the group is totally committed to sustainability by bringing the green advancements in order to have an eco-friendly change in the construction sector which ultimately leads to the green development of the nation as a whole.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever