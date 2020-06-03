Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment; wife Aaliya Siddiqui reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has made some shocking revelations about the actor and his family as well. In fact, Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to end her marriage with the actor and filed for divorce. She has stated that the reasons are not one but many and very serious ones.

In an interview with ANI, Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said, "The notice was sent on May 7 on WhatsApp and Email. Due to COVID-19, all postal services are currently shut down. My client had also sent the notice again on May 13 but there has been no response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's side."

Now, amid this news, the actor's niece has made a new revelation about the family. She has alleged that Nawazuddin's brother sexually harassed her. They have also filed an FIR in Jamia police station, Delhi. In a conversation with ETimes, she shared, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realised it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

Aaliya Siddiqui made some revelations on social media. Here's what she tweeted.

This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already.



Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence.



Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE.https://t.co/15swqg4Tv5 — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) June 2, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to respond to any reports.

