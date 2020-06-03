Search

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment; wife Aaliya Siddiqui reacts

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 13:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece shared that she was sexually harassed by the actor's brother; the actor's wife Aaliya supported her by saying, "I am not the only one who suffered in silence."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya/picture courtesy: Pallav Paliwal
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has made some shocking revelations about the actor and his family as well. In fact, Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to end her marriage with the actor and filed for divorce. She has stated that the reasons are not one but many and very serious ones.

In an interview with ANI, Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said, "The notice was sent on May 7 on WhatsApp and Email. Due to COVID-19, all postal services are currently shut down. My client had also sent the notice again on May 13 but there has been no response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's side."

Now, amid this news, the actor's niece has made a new revelation about the family. She has alleged that Nawazuddin's brother sexually harassed her. They have also filed an FIR in Jamia police station, Delhi. In a conversation with ETimes, she shared, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realised it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

Aaliya Siddiqui made some revelations on social media. Here's what she tweeted.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to respond to any reports.

