Nawaz Sharif supporters clash with police in Lahore, 50 injured

The country's anti-graft body - National Accountability Bureau - arrested Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 48 in the Avenfield properties case upon their arrival on Friday

Supporters of Nawaz Sharif have clashed with police in Pakistan's Punjab province as they tried to reach the airport where the former prime minister and his daughter Maryam were arrested on their return to the country in a corruption case, prompting police to lob tear gas shells and use batons that left at least 50 people injured.

The country's anti-graft body - National Accountability Bureau - arrested Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 48 in the Avenfield properties case upon their arrival on Friday. They were later taken to Islamabad and sent to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Both Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League — Nawaz, and Maryam have been sentenced to 10 and seven years in jail respectively.

What's inside their 'class B' cell?



The room of class A and B prisoners are usually equipped with a cot, one chair, one teapot, one lantern if there is no electric light, a shelf, and necessary washing and sanitary appliances. The expenses of facilities such as TV, air-conditioner, fridge, and newspapers are usually paid by prisoners with the permission of jail department.

Candidate survives assassination bid

An independent candidate, Malik Riaz, survived an assassination bid in Pakistan, police said. He was fired upon allegedly by workers of the rival MMA party when he was leading a convoy. Riaz remained unhurt, police said.

Death toll in suicide bombing reaches 135

The toll from the deadliest attack on a campaign rally in Balochistan reached 135 as the country's security establishment was under pressure to improve security and intelligence gathering to avoid further election carnage.

