Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes international with 'No Land's Man'

No Land's Man, a predominantly English-language film, revolves around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and an Australian girl in the US

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will feature in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, which he will also co-produce. The predominantly English-language film revolves around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man and an Australian girl in the US. The project is currently in pre-production and shooting commences later this year.

"The script explores today's strange world, with strong humour, satire, and emotion. I felt compelled to be associated with the project in more than just the capacity of an actor, as I thought this is that kind of film which really needs to be made," said Nawaz in a statement.

Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Farooki will co-produce the project via their Chabial outfit, alongside Anjan Chowdhury of the Bangladeshi conglomerate the Square Group. Siddiqui will produce through his Magic If Films.

According to variety.com, "No Land's Man" won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards' Script Development fund in 2014; was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan; and was chosen as the best project at India's Film Bazaar the same year. The film is in pre-production currently and principal photography will commence later this year.

