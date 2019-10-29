Nawazuddin Siddiqui honoured with the Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival

Global icon Nawazuddin Siddiqui has added another feather to his hat. The actor was recently honoured with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award at Cardiff International Film Festival. The counsel general of Wales, UK, and Mr. Mick Antoniw presented this award to the actor for winning numerous awards and having multiple films being officially selected at the prestigious International Film Festivals. The actor took to his Twitter account to share this news, take a look:

Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, Thank You Mr. @MickAntoniw1 the Counsel General of Wales,UK & "Cardiff International Film Festival" for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award. pic.twitter.com/lYGxpiKYPz — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 29, 2019

Along with this, Nawazuddin also congratulated popular International actress Dame Judi Dench on winning the Lifetime Achievement award in the same ceremony. It is not a lesser-known fact that in the past Nawaz has been even compared to renowned International actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who also has two distinct personalities, one being humble, funny and charming in real life and the other being intense, arrogant and intelligent on-screen.

Also, with Sacred Games franchise and BBC UK's McMafia, Nawazuddin penetrated the international market. He is the only actor in the world having 8 films being officially selected in five years at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Also, his two series were nominated at the prestigious Emmy Awards.

On the work front, Nawazuddin is awaiting his next release Motichoor Chaknachoor, a wedding comedy that is slated for November 15, 2019 release. He has just wrapped up Bole Chudiyan, helmed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Besides these, he has eight films in his kitty among which The Serious Men, No Man's Land, and Raat Akeli Hai are in the list to name a few.

