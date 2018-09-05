Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I like being appreciated by intelligent people

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes that his initial days of struggle to make his way into Bollywood is what shaped him as an actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he prefers getting appreciation from people who are intelligent, educated and experts in the field.

On what he likes better - his films getting featured at Cannes Film Festival or his films breaking the box office, Nawazuddin said in a statement: "I prefer when my films are appreciated by intelligent, educated people who are experts in the field. That is what counts the most. These days, even rubbish films go on to becoming a massive hit because there are so many people who just go to watch it without any understanding of the craft.

"People forget what they have watched once they step out from the theatre, but the movie becomes a hit. Even if just two smart people appreciate my movies, I will be happy."

The actor is known for his roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur ", "Talaash", "The Lunchbox", "Manjhi - The Mountain Man", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Mom". His next film is "Manto".

During an interview on Tata Sky Acting Adda, Nawazuddin recalled his journey from working as a stage actor to gaining appreciation at the Cannes Film Festival.

He believes that his initial days of struggle to make his way into Bollywood is what shaped him as an actor. The complete interview can be seen on Thursday on Tata Sky Acting Adda.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever