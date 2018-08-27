Nawazuddin Siddiqui masters another onscreen transformation with Manto!

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Netflix's highly anticipated show Sacred Games is already the talk of the town and audiences have been raving about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's nuanced portrayal of gangster ,Ganesh Gaitonde, ever since.

The Mumbai-set drama on India's dark underworld based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel , has taken the digital space by storm with Nawaz's character being hailed as one of the best TV villains of all time.

While the National award winner has never failed to deliver one fine performance after another, the trade and industry believe that he will outdo himself with his upcoming film Manto.

Nawazuddin's shocking transformation as writer Saadat Hasan Manto is already a subject of heated discussion ,not surprising since the actor has always enjoyed getting under the skin of his characters.

Vajir Singh says "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors of his generation and seamlessly transforms into the characters he plays on screen. Not only does he live the life of his characters , but also shockingly looks like them."

Manto follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

The actor, who garnered acclaim for his role in Sacred Games, will also be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial project tentatively titled Rome Rome Mein. He has also signed Debamitra Hassan's Motichoor Chaknachoor, which also features Athiya Shetty.

