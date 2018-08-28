Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his Tamil debut: Will be incredible to learn from Rajinikanth

regional-cinema

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on working with Rajnikanth in his maiden Tamil venture

Rajnikanth and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

While he continues to be appreciated for his crime overlord act in Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has moved on to his next project. His excitement is palpable as he talks about his yet-untitled maiden Tamil outing, which sees him share screen space with megastar Rajnikanth.

Easily one of the finest talents in Bollywood today, Siddiqui endearingly admits that he is nervous about being able to hold his own opposite the Thalaiva. "Rajni sir is a legendary actor. So while I am excited to work with him, part of me is also nervous. I am trying to make the most of the opportunity.

It will be incredible to observe him and learn a few things," says Siddiqui, who kicked off the shoot in Chennai last week. The actor is rumoured to play Rajnikanth's on-screen rival in the Kartik Subbaraj-directed venture.

As he makes his foray into regional cinema with the project, Siddiqui says a language foreign to him hardly poses a challenge. "I am learning the Tamil dialogues. It may be a concern initially, but once I get in the flow, it shouldn't be a bother."

