Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Spent a lot of time trying to make my skin fairer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recently released whodunnit, Raat Akeli Hai, may have been an absorbing and atmospheric thriller, but beyond its suspenseful narrative, it explored a lot of other themes too, the obsession with fairness being one of them.

Siddiqui played Senior Inspector Jatil Yadav, who's immersed in solving the mystery behind the murder that has happened in a sprawling haveli where almost everyone's a suspect. At home, his mother seems to be hell-bent on getting him married and even talks about his skin colour. There's a scene in the film where Yadav is applying fairness cream on his face and his mother can be heard calling him Ajay Devgn, and how the two of them are similar.

And now, talking about the same, Siddiqui, in an interview with Cinema Express, spoke about how he used to apply fairness cream in real life too. He said, "I too grew up applying these fairness creams, expecting miraculous results. In fact, I remember that once, I didn't even realise that the cream I was using wasn't Fair and Lovely, but some fake called Fare and Lovely. I spent a lot of time trying to make my skin fairer."

He added, "In mainstream Bollywood cinema, is there any really dark actor, male or female? I had an inferiority complex at first. But I guess the good thing is, I realised that since I couldn't do anything about my face, I would be better start focussing on my craft. I knew I was nothing when it came to my personality or my looks. It took sometime to come out of that trauma, but I'm glad I made that decision."

Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut with a small role in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh in 1999 and also acted in Manoj Bajpayee's Shool in the same year. He was also seen in films like Aaja Nachle and New York. And of course, his cameo in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. has become very popular over the years. 2012 was the year that marked his arrival as a performer and a star.

After the success of Paan Singh Tomar and Kahaani, Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur I and II changed things for him forever. And there was no looking back then. In the last eight years, he has been a part of films like Talaash, The Lunchbox, Manjhi- The Mountain Man, Kick, Raees, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Mom, Jagga Jasoos, and Thackeray. And of course, the very contagious web series, Sacred Games!

