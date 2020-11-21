Nawazuddin Siddiqui to undergo a physical transformation for upcoming biopic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's prowess before the camera has so far been adequate in enabling him to charm his audience, but the actor is set to raise the bar with Umesh Shukla's next. "Nawaz will alter his physical appearance, and will need to acquire a certain definition to get into the character," Shukla, who is set to create a biopic on a customs officer, tells mid-day.

Following his socially-relevant satires Oh My God and 102 Not Out with a biography on prime minister Narendra Modi, the director is now drawn to stories that don't depend on fiction. In his second attempt at revisiting history to present another tale of bravado, he will showcase how the officer "fearlessly worked [to fix the flaws sin] the system."



Umesh Shukla

"Nawaz is a committed actor. When we discussed about the physical transformation, he was excited. He will begin working on the character in early 2021. I always wanted to work with him. When this [film] came my way, I couldn't resist narrating it to him," he says of Sejal Shah's upcoming directorial venture that has been penned by Bhavesh Mandalia. Shukla views Mandalia as a crucial addition to the team. Apart from penning his celebrated 2012 film, Oh My God, he was also instrumental in deftly creating Siddiqui's character in Serious Men. "The film will roll in March over extensive schedules in Goa and Mumbai."

