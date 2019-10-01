Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Roam Rome Mein to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee starrer 'Roam Rome Main' has been selected for screening at the Busan International Film Festival. The upcoming feature is written and helmed by Tannishtha herself who is also making her directorial debut. Nawaz's next also stars Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar and Francesco Apollini. Pankaj Razdan and Ravi Walia are producing it with Eros International.

Sharing the news on Twitter, film critic Taran Adarsh also put out the poster of the movie featuring Nawazuddin against the view of a city from a height. Popular for his notorious and serious roles, the actor is pictured as a bespectacled decent looking man.

The festival which is scheduled to commence on October 3 this year will also have a world premiere of Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. On the work front, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor will be seen in a cameo in 'Housefull 4' and will also be seen romancing Tamanna Bhatia in 'Bole Chudiyan'.

The romantic drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film has been extensively shot in Rajasthan. In the film, Nawazuddin will croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan', the teaser of which has been released before.

