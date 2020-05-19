Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya files for divorce, says 'the reasons are very serious'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to end her marriage with the actor and filed for divorce. She has stated that the reasons are not one but many and very serious ones. And her lawyer, speaking has also talked about how they have already sent a legal notice to the actor.

"The notice was sent on May 7 on WhatsApp and Email. Due to COVID-19, all postal services are currently shut down. My client had also sent the notice again on May 13 but there has been no response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's side," Abhay Sahay, lawyer of Alia Siddiqui told ANI.

"We have given a time of 15 days to the actor. If he does not answer, we will file a petition in the court whenever it opens," he said.

"We have claimed maintenance and divorce. There are a lot of serious allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. I would like to maintain confidentiality," he added.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin tied the knot 11 years back and have two children. Talking to ABP News about the notice for divorce, Aaliya said, "There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious. The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair." She went on to reveal she has changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months ago. Nawazuddin is yet to comment on the matter!

And also speaking to The Indian Express, she stated how she had to take the legal route since he had not replied to her notice. She also spoke about how the differences between them existed for the last 10 years. She said, "I won’t be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years. And now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage. I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarpur, and he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now."

The 45-year-old actor is currently in his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members, where he reached on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, reports PTI. He took to his Twitter account to share this news, have a look right here:

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

As stated above, the actor's response is awaited!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news