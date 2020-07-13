NBA legend Reggie Miller reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput sporting his jersey in 'Dil Bechara'

It has been a tough few months for humanity as a whole around the world, grappling with the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic.

In some ways, the basketball community has been hit extra hard as the year began with the passing of former NBA Commissioner David Stern followed by the shocking death of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant and his basketball-loving daughter Gianna, among others.

Thereafter, COVID-19 struck, which saw the NBA become among the first high profile professional leagues to suspend its season.

Last month, the Indian basketball community has also had to process the tragic demise of the young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, much loved by sporting fans especially, for his titular performance as cricketer M S Dhoni in his 2016 biopic.

Thereafter, Sushant continued to work his way into the hearts and minds of the Indian basketball fraternity as he was seen playing the role of a state level basketball player in the 2019 collegiate drama Chhichhore.

And now, going by Dil Bechara’s trailer and the title track, it appears like Sushant’s on-screen portrayal of basketball-loving characters has reached its climax.

As can be clearly seen from the music video, Sushant Singh is sporting the jersey of Indiana Pacers’ legend Reggie Miller while busting out dance moves in what appears to be a collegiate setting. Thanks to the dozens of comments from Indian basketball fans tagging him on this post, the Hall of Famer took notice.

True to his nature as one of the game’s great ‘talkers’, Miller initially replied in tongue-in-cheek fashion, commenting that the actor had “stolen his moves”. Immediately afterwards (perhaps once he learnt that the actor is no more) he added that Sushant was “gone but not forgotten” and that "his memory and these moves will live on"!

