NBA star Andre Drummond's Rs 75,000 tip leaves waitress Kasandra Diaz in tears

American basketball star Andre Drummond's $1,000 (approx R75,537) tip for waitress Kasandra Diaz at a Florida restaurant left her in a state of shock.

While highlighting his kind gesture during the COVID-19 pandemic, she posted the receipt on Instagram. "Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd. When I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn't believe it," she wrote on Monday.

Kasandra thus described the unbelievable moment: "From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react. It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd !! #Blessed."

The Cleveland Cavaliers ace thanked the restaurant for its hospitality and replied: "Thank you for being amazing!" Interestingly, Kasandra can keep the entire tip.

