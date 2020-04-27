NBA to reopen practice facilities: Report

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has planned to reopen practice facilities in states and municipalities that were easing shutdown restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The states of Texas and Georgia have reopened businesses this weekend and players can return to team facilities for voluntary individual workouts but are still prohibited from holding group workouts or team activities, according to ESPN.

However, this is not an indication of the NBA approaching a new timetable for resuming the season.

The season has been suspended since March 11 due to the pandemic.

The US has reported 939,235 coronavirus cases, with 53,934 deaths, both tallies the highest in the world.

According to ESPN, a few team executives and General Managers have expressed their misgivings about the safety of the move considering the volume of medical opinions against the reopening of businesses, the lack of enough testing and a vaccine.

There are other executives however, who have been clamoring for players to be able to get back to training facilities, which they believed to be the safest places in current circumstances.

In places with more restrictive governance of stay-at-home orders, the NBA is telling teams the league will work with franchises to help find alternative arrangements for their players.

