NC delegation calls on PM to discuss situation in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah, also a former chief minister of the state, was part of the delegation

Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: A National Conference delegation, led by Farooq Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the state. Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah, also a former chief minister of the state, was part of the delegation. The delegation led by Farooq Abdullah is likely to apprise the prime minister about the present situation in the state in the backdrop of the Centre's move to send 100 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to the Valley, party leaders said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the historic Discovery Exclusive, ‘Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi.’ This special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, will be a frank and freewheeling journey, throws light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change. The adventurous pair even have to make a raft & cross a jungle river together!

Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

“It is such a privilege to be taking Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness and I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation,” said, Bear Grylls.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates