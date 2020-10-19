NCB Mumbai seizes marijuana worth Rs 50 lakh sent by post, 2 arrested

The two persons arrested by the NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, seized a parcel containing drugs at the Lonavala Post Office in Pune district on Friday and arrested two persons.

The postal parcel, sent from Canada two days ago, was opened by the NCB sleuths to reveal 1.03 kg curated marijuana and later another 74 grams of the same drug was seized from a building in Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

The NCB arrested 26-year-old Shrimay Paresh Shah, a resident of Ahmedabad, and 28-year-old Omkar Jaiprakash Tupe, a resident of Nerul.

According to investigations, the drugs consignment was valued at around Rs 50-55 lakh in the international market and was destined for sale in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Further investigations are underway to find out from where the parcel was posted, to whom the drug consignment was intended to be sold and the potential customers in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

