Out on bail, Chhagan Bhujbal to be honoured with warrior award

NCP stalwart and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case, will be presented "Yoddha" (warrior) award on May 11.

A Samajik Nyay Yatra started from Phule Wada, the residence of 19th Century social reformer Jyotiba Phule, last month will be arriving in Mumbai on May 11, where it will culminate in Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The campaign was launched for the demand to conduct the OBC caste-based census.

"After paying tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhumi in Dadar, the yatra will proceed to Worli Koliwada where tributes will be paid to Jyotiba Phule who was honoured with Mahatma title on May 11, 1888, before reaching the Azad Maidan. On this occasion, Chhagan Bhujbal will be conferred with the 'Yoddha' award," the organisers said in a press conference here.

JD(U) rebel MP Sharad Yadav and leaders like Husain Dalwai, Pravin Kumar Nishad, Rajkumar Saini, MLA Kapil Patle will attend a function on the occasion.

