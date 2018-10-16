NCP leader Ganesh Dudhgaonkar arrested in land scam case

crime

Former MP and NCP leader Ganesh Dudhgaonkar was arrested by Parbhani police in Maharashtra on Monday in a case of alleged land grabbing and cheating. He was produced before a local court which remanded him in three-day police custody, said police inspector Ramrao Gadekar.

Dudhgaonkar and some others are accused of trying to usurp a plot of land belonging to a housing society of teachers of Dnyanopasak College in the city.

