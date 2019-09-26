NCP MP Supriya Sule suffering from dengue

Supriya Sule, National Congress Party (NCP) member of parliament (MP) and daughter of Indian Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar arrives at Parliament house in New Delhi on February 23, 2010. Pic/AFP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule was diagnosed with dengue and advised rest. Sule who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district aid she and her team were coordinating with government officials to ensure relief measures are taken in her rain-hit constituency.

In a tweet, Supriya Sule said, "Although I have been diagnosed with Dengue and advised bed rest - My team and I are coordinating with the Government Officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation measures."

Although I have been diagnosed with Dengue and advised bed rest - My team and I are coordinating with the Government Officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation measures. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 26, 2019

The daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar offered condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones in rain-related incidents in Pune. At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, officials said.

