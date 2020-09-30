NCRB Data: 87 rape cases a day, crimes against woman rise by 7 per cent

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) shows that crimes against women in 2019 have risen by 7.3 per cent from 2018. India recorded an average of 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the year.

The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 62.4 per cent in 2019, up from 58.8 per cent in 2018. In 2018, the country had recorded 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women whereas in 2019 the numbers increased to over 4 lakh.

"Majority of these cases under the Indian Penal Code were registered under 'cruelty by husband or his relatives' (30.9 per cent) followed by 'Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty' (21.8 per cent), 'kidnapping and abduction of women' (17.9 per cent)," the NCRB data for 2019 showed.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Additionally, the NCRB data also shows an upswing in crimes against children. In 2019, crimes against children have risen by 4.5 per cent from last year.

About 1.48 lakh cases of crime against children were registered in 2019, of which 46.6 per cent were cases of kidnapping and 35.3 per cent cases were related to sexual offences.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news