NCW: Ensure safety of nuns who protested against Bishop

national

The complainants alleged that the transfer orders were aimed to split them and "to sabotage the case" against Mulakkal, NCW said in the letter

Pinarayi Vijayan

The National Commission For Women (NCW) has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging prompt action in ensuring safety of two nuns who are witnesses in a rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, and were issued transfer orders by their congregation.

The complainants alleged that the transfer orders were aimed to split them and "to sabotage the case" against Mulakkal, NCW said in the letter. It also said the two nuns, who approached the women's panel, alleged the transfer orders issued last year were to threaten them, as they were prominent witnesses in the case. "The complainants also apprehend danger to their lives, if transferred to distant regions," the letter said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever